Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man sentenced to 60 years after woman found dead in car near City-County Building

ccbhomicide.jpg
Cornelius Hocker/RTV6 Photo
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the City-County Building. Police said the incident is believed to have happened somewhere else.
ccbhomicide.jpg
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:44:36-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing a woman later found in a car near the Indianapolis City-County Building has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Ladriel Chapman was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in the death of Donesha Galbreath, according to the prosecutor's office and online court records.

Galbreath's body was found parked along a road barricade in front of the City-County Building on East Market Street in June 2020, according to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Officers found her body slumped over the front passenger seat with the music and car still on.

Chapman was arrested after he went to the jail and asked to talk with a detective, according to the release. He told detectives he was in the car and arguing with Galbreath when the gun discharged on its own.

PREVIOUS | Man found guilty in 2020 murder of woman found outside Indianapolis municipal building | IMPD: Woman found dead in vehicle near City-County Building, believe incident happened elsewhere

According to the prosecutor's office, an autopsy found Galbreath was shot nine to 13 times.

“Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release. “As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted.”

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!