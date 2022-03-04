Man sentenced to 60 years after woman found dead in car near City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing a woman later found in a car near the Indianapolis City-County Building has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Ladriel Chapman was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of murder in the death of Donesha Galbreath, according to the prosecutor's office and online court records.

Galbreath's body was found parked along a road barricade in front of the City-County Building on East Market Street in June 2020, according to a press release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Officers found her body slumped over the front passenger seat with the music and car still on.

Chapman was arrested after he went to the jail and asked to talk with a detective, according to the release. He told detectives he was in the car and arguing with Galbreath when the gun discharged on its own.

According to the prosecutor's office, an autopsy found Galbreath was shot nine to 13 times.

“Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release. “As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted.”