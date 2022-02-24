Watch
Man to serve 41 months in federal prison for failing to register as sex offender

Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man previously convicted of rape in New York has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after he failed to register as a sex offender in Indiana while living in the state since 2017.

Roberto Cruz-Rivera worked at several locations in and around Indianapolis, including the Indiana Convention Center, the JW Marriott hotel, a Sheraton hotel, and Hawthorne Elementary School in Warren Township, according to a news release from the U.S. State's Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Cruz-Rivera was convicted of rape and assault after being arrested in 2000 for an attack at a Staten Island, New York cemetery. During the attack, he stabbed a woman in the face and chest, and another person in the head and hand.

MORE | Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears discusses Lt. Aaron Allan shooting case

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but released in 2016.

Cruz-Rivera moved to Indianapolis after his release and worked in the area from September 2017 to March 2020. He never registered as a sex offender during that period, according to the release.

The case was investigated by U.S. Marshals Service investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Eakman and James Warden. Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton-Pratt imposed the sentence.

