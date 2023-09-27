Mistakenly released murder suspect Kevin Mason captured in Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS — This afternoon, the man mistakenly released from Marion County Jail on September 13 has been captured.

Kevin Mason was apprehended in St. Paul, Minnesota at 2 p.m.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources-- most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Mason was mistakenly released from the Marion County Jail on Sept. 13 — two days after he was arrested for the 2021 murder of Dontevious Catchings. Two civilian Marion County clerks have been terminated from the agency, according to the sheriff's office.

"I would like to know why there is no investigation into the two people that worked at the facility," Sharita Catchings, Dontevious's mother said. "Their actions being considered a mistake is not an excuse. They have a responsibility and owe us a duty to let us know how this happened. I want to know why they get a slap on the hand. I want someone to address that issue. It cost all of us taxpayer money, sorrow, stress, heartache and pain."

There are no charges for Kevin Mason in Indianapolis, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Mason faces a second degree murder charge in Minnesota after police say he shot and killed Catchings outside of a Minneapolis church during a funeral in 2021.

Sharita Catchings tells WRTV she is relieved.

"I am so happy. Thank you, Jesus. I can breathe again," Sharita Catchings said.