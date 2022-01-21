Murder charge against man in Brown County dropped; prosecutor still investigating

BROWN COUNTY — The case against a man accused of killing a woman found stabbed multiple times and bound with duct tape in Brown County has been dropped, but the prosecutor said the matter is still an "open and active investigation."

Paul Fox, of Indianapolis, was charged in September in connection with the death of Angela Weisheit, 38, of Indianapolis, after she was found dead in November 2020 near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road.

On Jan. 4, the case was dismissed without prejudice, which Ted Adams, the Brown County Prosecutor, said doesn't prevent the state from pursuing murder charges in the future.

"Brown County taxpayers and Angela Weisheit deserve the best case the State of Indiana can put forward to pursue and secure justice," Adams wrote in an email to WRTV. "Based upon new evidence recently presented to the State, this matter is not ready for trial; fairness demands we do the right thing."

Because the investigation is still active and open, additional information isn't available.

"We sincerely hope to bring closure and secure justice regarding Angela Weisheit’s murder," Adams wrote.