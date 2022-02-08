Watch
Police officer hurt after vehicle struck by fleeing suspect, IMPD says

Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was injured Tuesday after a suspect who fled an attempted traffic stop crashed into the officer's vehicle, then led police on a chase across Interstate 70.

Police were conducting speed enforcement about 3:30 p.m. when the suspect allegedly sped in the 4600 block of Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive, prompting the attempted stop, IMPD spokesman William Young said.

It was then the suspect fled, striking a police vehicle in the process.

Additional officers later arrived, and the suspect led police in the westbound lanes of I-70.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the suspect was still at large. They were last seen in the area of Interstate 465 near the Indianapolis International Airport, Young said.

A description of the vehicle they were driving was not immediately available.

The officer whose vehicle was struck was transported to a local hospital after the fact for a complaint of pain. The officer was stable, awake and breathing, Young said.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

