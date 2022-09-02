Suspect charged with killing Elwood police officer appears in Madison County court

ANDERSON — The man accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is back in jail after he appeared in a Madison County court for an initial hearing Friday morning.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, is facing the death penalty in connection with the death of Shahnavaz. He is charged with murder, possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon and two counts of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

He was in court for an initial hearing and a judge set his next court date, a pretrial conference, for Sept. 30.

The hearing was scheduled last week after Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the state would seek the death penalty.

He is still being held in the Hamilton County Jail, which is the county he was arrested in.

Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed on July 31 during a traffic stop near State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the man accused of killing him fired more than 35 rounds at Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz is a 2016 graduate of Fishers High School and served in the U.S. Army for five years. He joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021.

