Two men arrested at Castleton Square Mall were carrying guns day after mall shooting, IMPD says

CASTLETON – Two men were carrying firearms on them when they were arrested on unrelated charges on Saturday at Castleton Square Mall, according to police.

The incidents happened just one day after an 18-year-old was shot during a disturbance inside the mall.

According to court records, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was in the mall around 5:40 p.m. when he noticed a man carrying what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. When he confronted the man about carrying the gun, the man denied having a weapon and then took off running.

He was eventually detained and officers confiscated a Glock 35 with a "Glock Switch" during his arrest. The man, later identified as Walter Oliver, is facing charges for possessing a machine gun and resisting arrest with injury to law enforcement.

During that same time period a separate incident was taking place in another area of the mall. Court records indicate that police had asked Jovan Wills to leave the mall property for an unknown reason. Wills refused to leave and argued with officers. He was eventually arrested for trespassing and a Glock 27 handgun with an extended magazine was confiscated by police.

Neither police report indicates that the men had used or intended to use the weapons while on mall property.

Castleton Square Mall, which is owned by Simon Property Group, has a "no weapons" policy as part of their code of conduct.

Just one day earlier, 18-year-old Curtis Wilson was shot at Castleton Square Mall. According to court documents, Wilson was shot in the left thigh during an exchange with another group of men inside the mall. He was later arrested for criminal recklessness.

On Jan. 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed in a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. There have been no charges filed in the incident that killed Mason Jr.