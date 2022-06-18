Watch
Broad Ripple Pool now open for the summer

Pool 2.jpg
WRTV
Indy Parks will open seven pools on June 4, 2022.
Pool 2.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 11:24:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers looking for some fun in the sun now have two more pool options through Indy Parks.

Broad Ripple Park and Riverside Regional Park Pools opened Saturday at 11 a.m.

Broad Ripple Pool was open in 2019 but was closed in 2020 and 2021.

Here are the summer pools and locations that are open as of June 18.

New Summer Pools List June 18.JPG

On Friday, Indy Parks announced the Bethel Park pool was closed due to maintenance issues dealing with a leak and an electrical outage. It is unknown where it will reopen.

Indy Parks tells WRTV Ellenberger Park has leaks and will undergo concrete excavation. They hope to have it open soon.

Marion County residents are able to get free pool passes this summer at any pool, family center or the at Riverside Regional Park customer service center. You must show proof of address on a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials or driver's license. Adults must show their state-issued ID.

