INDIANAPOLIS — Years after a direct flight from Indianapolis to Paris was canceled due to the pandemic, the Indianapolis International Airport is still working with airlines to bring back a trans-Atlantic flight.

A specific destination or airline hasn't been selected, but Marsha Stone, senior director of commercial enterprise with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said they are still "aggressively pursuing" a trans-Atlantic flight to Paris or another destination in Europe.

"That could be Paris, it could be London, it could be another destination," Stone said. "But we are in conversations with multiple airlines, and putting our best foot forward to try to when the timing is right, we've got to make sure that an airline doesn't want to bring a transatlantic flight unless there's confidence in the ability to fill that flight."

Stone said they are looking for a destination with a hub that has connectivity to other parts of Europe and beyond.

To help reestablish a trans-Atlantic flight, the Indianapolis Airport Authority is increasing incentives, which are available to any airline that can begin or announce a flight by the end of the year, according to a press release from the airport. The incentives have a cap of $2 million per year and are funded for up to two years.

While tourism will be part of bringing a trans-Atlantic flight back, Stone said airlines are waiting for business travel to pick back up.

"Through a lot of the conversations that we've been having at different chamber meetings and with different business leaders, we're seeing companies start to budget for travel business travel again, at closer to those 2019 levels starting next year," Stone said. "So that's a real encouragement."

Stone said the airport is having conversations regularly with existing and new airlines about the possible flight.

In addition to the trans-Atlantic flight, the airport is also looking to expand new international flights, domestic flights, new airlines and new international cargo flights.

A new airline incentive plan, which includes a mix of fee waivers and marketing support, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release. The plan has a financial limit of $1 million for the first year and once it is met, will be suspended until additional funds are approved.

In December 2021, British Airways confirmed to WRTV there wouldn't be an Indianapolis to London flight in 2022.

The Indianapolis International Airport has brought back flights to the following destinations since they were canceled during the pandemic:



BOS – Boston, MA

JFK – New York-JFK, NY

LAX – Los Angeles, CA

SFO – San Francisco, CA

RDU – Raleigh/Durham, NC

YYZ – Toronto, Canada

The airport is still hasn't brought back flights to the following destinations:

