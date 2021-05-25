Local roads to close this week for North Split project

INDIANAPOLIS — Some local roads in Indianapolis will close on or after Thursday as crews continue construction work on the North Split project.

Between College Avenue and Dorman Street, 10th Street will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic until at least June 25 while crews demolish the Interstate 65 bridge over 10th Street, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

You will still be able to access businesses on 10th Street between College Avenue and Bellefontaine Street, according to the release.

Here's what you need to know about the detours.

Vehicular, pedestrian and bike traffic detours

Vehicular traffic will use College Avenue, 16th Street, Commerce Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, and Rural Street to get around the closures.

Pedestrian and bike traffic will use the Monon Loop

Photo Provided/INDOT

Screenshot/INDOT

Detours for IndyGo routes



IndyGo Route 11 to the transit center will go south on Dorman Street from 10th Street, then west on St. Clair Street, then south on Massachusetts Avenue and then return to the regular route

IndyGo Route 21 to the transit center will go south on Dorman Street from Massachusetts Avenue, then west on St. Clair Street, then south on Massachusetts Avenue and then return to the regular route

IndyGo Route 11 from the transit center will go east on St. Clair Street from Massachusetts Avenue, then north on Highland Avenue and return to 10th Street

IndyGo Route 21 from the transit center will go north on College Avenue from Ohio Street, then east on St. Clair Street, then north on Highland Avenue and return to 10th Street

IndyGo Route 10 going east and west from 10th Street will use Dorman Street, St. Clair Street and College Avenue to detour

Photo Provided/INDOT

May 24-June 5 restrictions

Weather permitting, several local streets will be restricted between May 24 and June 5 for utility work, according to the release.

Market Street, Michigan Street, College Avenue, Ohio Street and Washington Street will be restricted during the work. Only one of the five intersections will be affected a night, according to the release.

Interstate restrictions

There will be nightly closures on I-65 and Interstate 70 for barrier wall placement.

