Part of Vermont Street to close in Indianapolis due to North Split work

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews have closed part of Vermont Street in downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split reconstruction project continues.
The closure, which is between Pine and Davidson streets, will last through late March, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The closure is needed while crews install a Mechanically Stabilized Earth retaining wall.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to East New York Street and westbound traffic will be detoured to East Michigan Street, according to the release. Pedestrian and bike traffic will detoured to the East New York Street bike lane.
The North Split reconstruction project started in May 2021 and will repair and reconfigure the interchange.
TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board