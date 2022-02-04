'It all kind of went downhill': Indiana State Troopers describe winter weather conditions, response

INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers and other first responders across Indiana had their hands full monitoring the roads Thursday as a winter storm system moved across the Midwest.

Accumulating snow, icy roads, strong winds and at times a rain-snow mix meant a non-stop response for police across several districts.

ISP spokespersons told WRTV they responded to multiple crashes throughout Indiana's highways throughout the day — and in some areas, they're preemptively urging people to stay off the road Friday.

Here's what conditions were like, broken down by district:

Indianapolis

Sgt. John Perrine with ISP's Indianapolis district tweeted at 8:40 p.m. Thursday that troopers responded to the following over the a 24-hour period:

51 crashes

57 slide-offs

151 motorist assists

A motorist assist means a vehicle became disabled, stuck or something similar.

Two of the crashes Thursday resulted in injuries, Perrine said.

In Shelby County, two semis were jackknifed about 10:59 a.m. on Interstate 74, resulting in a temporary closure of east and westbound traffic near State Road 9 and an extended clean-up, Perrine said.

"Roads were and are snow-covered and snow-packed. We expect them to stay that way overnight and into tomorrow," Perrine told WRTV about 8:42 p.m.

In a live Facebook video about 1:30 p.m., Perrine said he and another trooper had to push a car up an incline on Interstate 465 after it was unable to make its way up.

"We're asking everybody stay home that can, and we sure appreciate all those that did," Perrine said in the video.

Bloomington

Conditions in the area became most severe around noon when it started snowing and then worsened throughout the day, said Sgt. Michael Wood with ISP's Bloomington district.

The district's northern part, which encompasses Morgan County, was hit harder by snow, while in Monroe County crews dealt with a mix of slush and rain.

"INDOT had a pretty good handle on things ... but once the snow started to hit, it all kind of went downhill," Wood said.

Additional troopers were brought out to aid in the response, though there were no serious crashes and not many drivers out, Wood added.

"Kudos to the public for heading our advice," he said.

ISP will continue to respond Thursday night into Friday morning, according to Wood.

Putnamville

Troopers in the Putnamville District responded to the following calls for service on Thursday, according to Sgt. Matthew Ames:



12 property damage crashes

17 slide-offs

39 motorist assists

Amestold WRTV that roads were "very slick and hazardous" about 7 p.m. due to a combination of snow and ice, along with very strong winds blowing over lanes.

There were no accidents resulting in serious injuries or death at the time, Ames said.

Ames said anyone driving in wintry conditions like Thursday's should leave for their destinations 30 to 40 minutes ahead of time, slow down, use their headlights and seatbelts, and leave extra distance between their vehicle and others.

Drivers should also slow down and get into an opposite lane when they see an emergency vehicle on the road, Ames said.

Lafayette

State police in the Lafayette district tracked 21 crashes and 41 slide-offs from midnight to 7 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

That's down from 47 crashes and 74 slide-offs the day before.

Local road conditions were poor Thursday in Piers' district, also due to ice and snow. The biggest trouble area for first responders was Interstate 65 near State Road 22 and U.S. 231, Piers said.

Troopers had not received any reports of wrecks resulting in death or serious injury by late Thursday.

Peru

Sgt. Tony Slocum described local road conditions as "horrible."

He said about 7:10 p.m. that there was severe drifting on east and westbound roads because of strong winds, with north to southbound roads still covered in snow.

Some country roads in the district's southern portion were impossible to drive on, he added.

The situation was so bad in some parts that ISP is asking people to not drive Friday.

However, there were no reports of any crashes causing death or serious injuries.

Versailles

Crews responded to the following from midnight to 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles:



Six crashes with injuries

Seven property damage crashes

Seven slide-offs

15 motorist assists

Roads were slushy and ice-covered throughout the area, especially along a 45-mile stretch of I-65 in Jackson and Bartholomew counties, said

Wheeles attributed the relatively low amount of traffic incidents to drivers heading the weather warnings and staying home.

There were no fatal or life-threatening crashes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects a full call-out of trucks treating roads until at least noon Friday, INDOT spokeswoman Mallory Duncan told WRTV.

The agency will reevaluate the situation at noon, but its priority, for the time being, is to have the roads cleaned, Duncan said.

Duncan said drivers should travel cautiously and be wary of any crews out working Friday.

"There may be half in a lane and half on the shoulder, so be very careful — especially if you don't know where the lanes are. We're going to try to get all this snow off the roads so people can see the roads (and) see the different lanes again and get home safe," Duncan said.