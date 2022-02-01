LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm takes aim on Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Central Indiana, and some areas could see 5-10 inches of snow by Thursday night.
Overnight rain Tuesday night will change to snow in northern locations.
The Indianapolis metro area will see rain transition to a mix of sleet and possibly some freezing rain before going all to snow. WRTV meteorologists expect the transition to snow around Indianapolis should happen early Wednesday afternoon.
Follow this blog for updates:
1:05 p.m. Tuesday
Here is the look at the forecast from WRTV meteorologist Todd Klaussen.
12:45 p.m. Tuesday
- Find the latest forecast from WRTV meteorologists here.
- Preparations for the winter storm are ongoing in Central Indiana. Here are some ways you can get ready and stay safe.
- Expect lots of school and business closings later this week. WRTV will have a complete list.
- Download the Storm Shield app on your iOS or Android device for the latest updates.
