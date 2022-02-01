LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm takes aim on Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Central Indiana, and some areas could see 5-10 inches of snow by Thursday night.

Overnight rain Tuesday night will change to snow in northern locations.

The Indianapolis metro area will see rain transition to a mix of sleet and possibly some freezing rain before going all to snow. WRTV meteorologists expect the transition to snow around Indianapolis should happen early Wednesday afternoon.

Follow this blog for updates:

1:05 p.m. Tuesday

Here is the look at the forecast from WRTV meteorologist Todd Klaussen.

12:45 p.m. Tuesday