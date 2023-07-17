One Year Later: Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD — On July 17, 2022 a gunman shot and killed three people inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall.

The victims were identified as husband and wifePedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30.

We quickly learned that Jonathan Sapirman, 20, entered the mall during the afternoon hours of July 17. After spending time in the restroom of the food court, he emerged with weapons and began shooting.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said the first calls for help came in about 6:05 p.m.

Upon arrival at the mall, Sapirman had already been fatally shot by an armed civilian named Elishja Dicken, 22.

Dicken would later be honored by the City of Greenwood for his heroic actions.

A year later, details continue to emerge as to the motivation of the shooting.

In August 2022, investigators announced that they were unable to retrieve data from Greenwood mall shooter's laptop and were still working on his phone.

The laptop was found in an oven at the suspect's apartment sometime after the shooting took place. It is unclear how long it was left inside the oven.

Earlier this month, the Greenwood Police Department announced the FBI had successfully accessed Sapirman's phone.

Nothing located on the phone related to Greenwood Park Mall or Sapirman's plans to carry out his attack at the mall on July 17, 2022.

The release states that many of the images and videos found on the phone were in similar nature reported in previous press conferences regarding Sapirman's social media posts.

Those images included photos of Adolf Hitler, Nazi propaganda and firearms.

Many of the videos recovered were those of mass killings and were extremely graphic in nature. This included a video of security footage of the mass shooting that occurred at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington in September of 2016.