Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated

INDIANAPOLIS — No doubt you've dodged a pothole, or many, if you drive around Indianapolis at all.

With the fluctuating temperatures, roads are starting to break apart.

From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.

It's bad all over, but people living near Winthrop Avenue and 28th Street on the city's northeast side believe they may have the worst road in the city.

The street near that intersection looks like it's been repaired over and over again, but residents tell WRTV the potholes just keep reopening.

"It's just a minefield you gotta dodge, neighbor Johnny Kelly told WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall. "You dodge one hole, you hit three more."

Kelly said driving on the road near his home makes for a very bumpy ride.

"They're very sketchy you gotta be careful where you go," Kelly said.

Even though it's primarily residential, neighbors like Cherish Burnette say it's frustrating that they have to deal with it every day.

"I mean it's frustrating but it's the season you know it's going to happen you just have to deal with it," Burnette said.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says they will focus on filling potholes on main thoroughfare's first.

Meaning side streets like 28th Street and Winthrop Avenue may be quite a ways down the list.

Right now, there are more than 2,500 potholes that have been reported around Indianapolis.

Filing a claim for pothole damage

If your vehicle gets damaged from one of the city's open potholes, residents do have an option to file a claim for reimbursement for any damages to their vehicle.

But if previous years' data is any indication, the chances of getting reimbursed are very slim as not every claim submitted gets approved.

In 2020, only 16 of the 251 claims made by Indianapolis residents were paid out. 2019 was even lower, with 12 of the 169 claims paid out.

Here are the steps you should take if you plan to file a claim:

File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or by calling them at 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.

By law, the city has 90 days to process a tort claim.

The city recommends you submit the actual invoices for work completed on your car, not estimates.

