Powerful winds topple trees, trailer in Delaware County

YORKTOWN — The severe weather which ripped through Indiana Wednesday night left a trail of debris in Delaware County.
Yorktown is cleaning up after a serious storm again, just seven months after a landspout tornado tore through town. Wednesday's storm took down dozens of trees, including one which fell on a historic cemetery.
Town manager Chase Bruton helped the town's public works crews remove fallen trees in the middle of the night after the storms passed through.
"I actually tried to make myself useful," Bruton said. "I put on some boots, I didn't wear a collared shirt and I helped drag some limbs around."
The most eye-catching damage is a storage trailer that overturned near Yorktown High School.
9th-grader Wyatt Newman rode his bike past the capsized trailer while examining the damage throughout Yorktown.
"It's kind of crazy how it flipped over because we have a camper in our yard too that was fine," Newman said. "It's weird to see a smaller camper like ours not get flipped and a bigger one like that which did get flipped."
No one was hurt in Delaware County, but the powerful storm left a lasting impression for the people who took shelter from it.
"My parents were freaked out," Newman said. "Lights weren't really working, the house was shaking, and I saw trees falling over in the yard."
