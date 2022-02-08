Watch
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

Pedestrian fatally struck in multiple-vehicle collision: IMPD

items.[0].image.alt
Chase Sarten/WRTVtaff Photographer
A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a crash at South Holt Road and Interstate 70 involving several vehicles, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
chase.jpg
Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 17:49:42-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving several vehicles, police say.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at South Holt Road at the Interstate 70 ramp, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not yet clear whether anyone else in the crash was injured.

Several IMPD units and accident investigators were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m., Young said.

MORE | IMPD officer hurt after vehicle struck by fleeing suspect

The exit ramp to Holt Road was closed following the crash, the Indianapolis Department of Transportation reported.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to IMPD.

An investigation is ongoing, and drivers involved in the crash are cooperating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Indianapolis Crime News
Father's anger punctuates day 2 of Aaron Allan murder trial
Vic Ryckaert
Sports
ESPN: Pacers trading Domantas Sabonis, other players
Michelle Kaufman
Today's Forecast
Warmer tonight. More melting tomorrow
Kevin Gregory
Working For You
Marion County sheriff addresses safety concerns at new jail, staffing shortage
Rafael Sánchez
Valentines Day
Valentine's Day treats at Fishers donut shop includes creative skewers
Shakkira Harris
Black History Month
2022 Black History Month events in Indianapolis, central Indiana
Andrew Smith

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!