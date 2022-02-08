Pedestrian fatally struck in multiple-vehicle collision: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving several vehicles, police say.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at South Holt Road at the Interstate 70 ramp, said IMPD spokesman William Young.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not yet clear whether anyone else in the crash was injured.

Several IMPD units and accident investigators were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m., Young said.

The exit ramp to Holt Road was closed following the crash, the Indianapolis Department of Transportation reported.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to IMPD.

An investigation is ongoing, and drivers involved in the crash are cooperating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.