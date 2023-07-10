Watch Now
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill enters 2024 Indiana Governor race

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has entered the race for Indiana Governor.

Hill, who was Indiana's 43rd attorney general and former Elkhart County prosecutor, announced his campaign Monday morning.

Hill joins an already crowded Republican primary with current United States Senator Mike Braun, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

All are vying for the Republican ticket in the 2024 Indiana Governor race as current Governor Eric Holcomb cannot run again due to term limits.

