Father of fallen Elwood Police Department officer Noah Shahnavaz sworn in as Reserve Officer

ELWOOD — Matthew Shahnavaz was sworn in tonight as a Reserve Police Officer with the Elwood Police Department (EPD).

Matthew is the father of fallen EPD Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Noah was killed in the line of duty in 2022 when he was conducting a traffic stop.

According to court records, Noah transmitted over the radio that the driver of the vehicle he pulled over “had a gun.” It was his last radio transmission.

Noah was killed by the driver of the vehicle, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who was arrested and has since been charged with numerous counts.

Boards fired at least 36 rounds and Noah never had a chance to unholster his own gun.

According to EPD, Matthew has been training all week at the department to complete his 40 hour Pre-Basic training course.

Elwood Police Department

“We are excited for him to help live out Noah’s legacy at our department,” EPD said in a Facebook post.

Matthew’s badge number is # 139 in honor of Noah.

