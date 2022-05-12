Motorcyclist loses control after hitting deer in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after he hit a deer early Thursday morning in Bartholomew County.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the motorcyclist, 46, of Seymour, told emergency personnel he struck a deer and lost control.

The crash was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Jonesville Road.

He was eventually taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, according to the release. His condition is unknown.