Motorcyclist loses control after hitting deer in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after he hit a deer early Thursday morning in Bartholomew County.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the motorcyclist, 46, of Seymour, told emergency personnel he struck a deer and lost control.
The crash was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Jonesville Road.
He was eventually taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, according to the release. His condition is unknown.
