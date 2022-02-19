BBB: How to protect yourself from tax scams

If you haven't done your taxes yet, you still have almost two months to file.

The Better Business Bureau says if you wait until the last minute, there could be more chances for someone else to steal your refund.

Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana says they see tax scams appear every year. Often, scammers pose as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), trying to trick people into either paying up or sharing personal information.

Tips to Avoid Tax Scams

The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible. File before a scammer has the chance to use your information to file a fake return.

File before a scammer has the chance to use your information to file a fake return. In the U.S., jot down your Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) from the IRS before you file your return. This is a six-digit number, which, in addition to your Social Security number, confirms your identity. It is important to note that you cannot opt-out once you get an IP PIN. So once you apply, you must provide the IP Pin each year when you file your federal tax returns. The IRS will provide your IP PIN online and then send you a new IP PIN each December by postal mail. Visit the IRS for more information about the program. Read BBB's tips about the IRS PIN.

The IRS does not initiate contact with tax payers by email, text message or social media to request personal or financial information. This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.

Only deal with trustworthy tax preparation services. For many people, major life changes, business ownership, or simply a lack of knowledge about the ever-changing tax laws make finding a trustworthy tax preparer a good idea. That said, not all tax preparers have the same level of experience and training. See our tips for finding the right tax preparer for you.

Check out websites carefully and make sure you are accessing the real IRS website when filing your taxes electronically or inquiring for additional information.

If you are the victim of tax identity theft, contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490. You should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP. The FTC also offers a personalized identity theft recovery plan at identitytheft.gov.

