Indiana transgender athlete ban on fast track to governor

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Conroy/AP
Protesters carry signs at a rally held in opposition to bills being considered at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Bills, HB 1041 that would ban trans girls from school sports and HB 1134 that would limit how students can learn and talk about race and sex discrimination in public schools, are both in front of the Senate Education Committee. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 22:24:24-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate on Tuesday has refused to amend a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

If the full Senate approves the bill, which could happen as soon as Thursday, it would head to the governor for consideration. The Indiana House already passed it.

The governor hasn't publicly stated whether he would sign the bill, which would prohibit K-12 students who were born male but who identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.

It wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams.

