Senate skips vote on transgender sports ban bill, will likely vote next week

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would ban transgender female athletes from participating in school sports did not pass out of the Indiana Senate on Thursday, but that doesn't mean it won’t move forward in the future.

House Bill 1041 has received backlash from organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The ACLU has said that if the bill passes, it will file a lawsuit against the legislation under Title IX.

The federal law prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The ACLU of Indiana says it will do everything it can to make sure the legislation doesn't become law.

"We've been very open about the fact that we have strong case law to support our argument and we are very hopeful that we are successful in defeating this legislation in the courts, "said Katie Blair, director of advocacy and public policy at the ACLU of Indiana.

Republican State Representative Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) is the author of the bill.

WRTV reached out to Davis for comment on the legislation, but she declined to give one.

The Senate has until Tuesday to pass the bill, or it will die.