Statehouse Roundup: Police Supt. opposes gun permit repeal, wild animal contact bill passes

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several major developments this week in the Indiana Statehouse, not the least of which included testimony from a top police official and new action on several noteworthy bills.

Perhaps the most notable breakout moment occurred Wednesday when the GOP-dominated legislature faced harsh criticism from state Police Supt. Doug Carter on a bill that would essentially kill Indiana's requirement to have a permit to carry a handgun.

Police departments are among those opposed to it — and after emotional testimony from several officers, Supt. Carter stepped up to the podium and tore into the Republican majority.

"This is the problem with the supermajority ... the next primary," he said.

Carter is a Republican-appointed official.

The Republican leaders of the House and Senate were not happy with the criticism.

Additionally, lawmakers passed a bill that will prohibit people who own lions, tigers, bears and other animals from allowing members of the public to come into direct contact with them.

House Bill 1248 got its final passage on Tuesday.

The bill was inspired by "Tiger King star" Joe Exotic, who is serving time after being convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Four tigers that used to be housed at Exotic's former zoo have been moved to the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in northeast Indiana.

The owner of that sanctuary supports this bill, saying it will keep the public safe.

Also this week, the Senate skipped a vote on House Bill 1041, which would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' school sports teams.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has said that if the bill passes, it will file a lawsuit against the legislation under Title IX.

The Senate has until Tuesday to pass the bill, or it will die.

Meanwhile, House Bill 1134 is one step closer to becoming state law.

An amended version of the bill, aimed at restricting curricula in schools, passed in a House committee Wednesday and now goes to the state Senate.

The bill seeks to limit what teachers can and cannot say about race, history and politics in classrooms and has prompted widespread criticism from Indiana educators.

The measure targets critical race theory, even though it isn't taught in public schools.

The Indiana State Teacher's Association says it opposes the bill.