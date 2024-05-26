BLOG | The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — On May 28th the green flag is scheduled to wave on the 108th running of the Indy 500.

6:20 a.m.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles holds a morning of race day operations press conference.

Boles expressed the IndyCar and IMS teams concerns for customers today at the track. Boles says their teams will continue to monitor incoming storms and will have updates for fans throughout the morning.

We are actively monitoring the forecast in real-time and will keep fans updated on any changes to event operations. Fans are encouraged to follow IMS official channels and local news for the latest updates.https://t.co/dGpvwBuhYh — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

6 a.m.

The cannon sounds and the fireworks explode to signal the gates opening as fans begin pouring in for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500!