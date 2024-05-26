Watch Now
BLOG | The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Darron Cummings/AP
Race fans leave after practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race was cancelled due to rain, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:47 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 06:30:52-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On May 28th the green flag is scheduled to wave on the 108th running of the Indy 500.

Throughout the day, WRTV will keep you updated on the weather. You can follow a live stream of Indy 500 weather updates or visit the WRTV weather page.

For updates throughout the race, follow below. Updates will fill in with most recent content directly below this.

Watch WRTV Breakfast at the Brickyard live!

6:20 a.m.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles holds a morning of race day operations press conference.

Boles expressed the IndyCar and IMS teams concerns for customers today at the track. Boles says their teams will continue to monitor incoming storms and will have updates for fans throughout the morning.

6 a.m.
The cannon sounds and the fireworks explode to signal the gates opening as fans begin pouring in for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500!

