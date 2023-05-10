IMS unveils Pace Car for the 107th running of the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — A hardtop convertible will lead the field to the green flag for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this year.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled the Corvette Z06 Hardtop Convertible on Tuesday.

According to IMS, this particular vehicle is the first generation of Corvette Z06 to offer a hardtop convertible.

A Chevrolet Corvette has paced the Indianapolis 500 more times than any other vehicle. The 2023 race will mark the 34th time since 1948, according to IMS.

“As we celebrate the rich history of the Corvette Pace Car at IMS, it’s amazing to see the evolution of these cars on and off the track,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The hardtop convertible on the 2023 Corvette Z06 is just another example of the Chevrolet innovation that translates from track to street.”