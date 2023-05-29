IndyCar says tether did not fail in crash that sent tire flying over grandstands at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — There were some scary moments during the final laps of the 107th Indianapolis 500 when the tire flew off of Kyle Kirkwood's car and over the grandstands, narrowly missing the spectators.

The crash marked the first of three red flags in the final laps of Sunday's race.

With only 14 laps remaining, Felix Rosenquist's car made contact with Kirkwood's car.

The impact caused one of Kirkwood's tires to fly over the catch fence and over the grandstand full of spectators.

The tire landed on the corner of a white Chevy Cruz in the parking lot.

No one was injured.

Sunday's race wasn't the first time this type of accident has happened during an IndyCar race.

In 1987, one of Tony Bettenhausen's rear tires flew off of his car, bounced off the nose of another car and flew into the grandstands striking and killing 41-year-old Lyle Kurtenbach from Wisconsin.

1987 Trackside Show Tire into Stands

Another accident took place in 1999 in North Carolina when a tire flew into the crowd killing three spectators and injuring at least eight others, according to the Associated Press.

Crash sends tire into stands killing three in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1999

IndyCar says they have had a mandated wheel suspension tether for the past 24 years and have continually made improvements to the equipment they use, both for the safety of the drivers and race fans.

Back in February IndyCar announced multiple improved safety features ahead of the 2023 season including stronger rear-wheel tethers, which are meant to protect the wheel from becoming separated from the car.

"As a series known for innovation, for the last 24 years, INDYCAR has mandated a wheel suspension tether (energy management system), which uses high-performance Zylon material. It can withstand a force of over 22,000 pounds. INDYCAR was the first sanctioning body in the United States to require its use," IndyCar said in a statement released Monday.

INDYCAR says that tether did not fail during the incident on Sunday, but they did not elaborate on what may have caused the tire to go flying over the grandstand.

Robin Matthews says she was shocked to learn her car was struck by the flying tire, "I thought it hit a golf cart.. and they were like 'Robin that's your car!'"

Although shaken by the experience, Matthews says she's just thankful it was her car that was hit and not a person.

"I'm just glad that nobody was hurt and everybody else was fine. It's just a car," she said.

Matthews says the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is definitely one she'll never forget.

You can read the full statement from INDYCAR below.

"INDYCAR takes the safety of the drivers and fans very seriously. We are pleased and thankful that no one was hurt.

INDYCAR is in possession of the tire involved in yesterday’s incident and has found that the tether did not fail. This is an isolated incident and the series is reviewing to make sure it does not happen again."