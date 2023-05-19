Jewel to sing National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel will sing the National Anthem at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28th.

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.”

Jewel had earned 26 music award nominations in her career on her way to becoming a multi-platinum recording artist who took the world by storm with her 1995 debut album, Pieces of You.

In addition to her singing, and songwriting career, Jewel is also known for her acting and as a lived experience expert and pioneer in the mental health space. She is passionate about democratizing wellness. According to the release, she developed an emotional and mental health curriculum that has been proven to work by experts. In addition, her Inspiring Children Foundation and Jewel Inc. have brought mental health programs to at-risk youth and corporations for more than 20 years.