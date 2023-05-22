Katherine Legge, Stefan Wilson involved in crash during practice

SPEEDWAY — The first crash of the Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway occurred Monday during Indy 500 practice.

During the final hour of practice Katherine Legge, driver of the No. 44 car, and Stefan Wilson, driver of the No. 24 car crashed.

It happened just past the midway point of the 2-hour session, when Wilson checked up behind traffic exiting turn one. Just behind him Legge was unable to get slowed down in time and ran into the back end of Wilson's car. That sent both drivers sliding up into the SAFER barrier on the south end of the Speedway.

Legge was able to get out of her car with assistance from the AMR Medical safety team. Wilson's extraction took a bit longer, as he was taken off on a stretcher. An ambulance took him to IU Health downtown for further evaluation. According to IMS Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer, Wilson was "awake and in good spirits".

As for Legge, she was the only woman to qualify for this year's race. Her first time back in the Indy 500 since 2013. She expressed disappointment for her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and crew, which had to go through the drama of Last Chance Qualifying on Sunday.

Legge's team will be working hard over the next several days to get her #44 car back in shape for Carb Day's final practice on Friday. As for Wilson, the Dreyer and Reinbold Racing team will wait on his medical evaluation to see if he'll be cleared to drive the #24 car come Sunday. No word yet on any backup plan for a replacement driver if it's needed.

Friday's final practice for the field of 33 drivers starts at 11am.