Road closures, parking and route for the 2023 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 500 Festival Parade will return this Saturday ahead of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Festivities start around 11:45 a.m. and the parade will start at noon.

Here's what you need to know.

Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade route

The parade will start near North Pennsylvania Street and North Street, head south to Washington Street, turn north on Meridian Street and finish near North Street.

Parking for the 500 Festival Parade

The 500 Festival recommends people arrive early and plan ahead. The festival recommends using a parking garage or lot as metered parking spots are limited in special event areas.

You can also park near Gate Ten, directly across from Lucas Oil Stadium. There will be a shuttle for pick up and drop off.

You can learn more information about parking here.

Road closures for the 500 Festival parade

Vermont Street between Meridian and Delaware streets was closed at 10 a.m. Friday.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, some roads near Veteran Memorial will be closed.

By 7 a.m., several roads will be closed near the parade route and near as far north as 16th Street.