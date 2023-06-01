Tony Kanaan, family help clean up after tearing up grass during Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, Tony Kanaan's illustrious IndyCar came to an end as he turned his final laps in the 107th Indy 500.

For Kanaan, the day was pretty lackluster for the most part as he finished 16th.

There was one moment in the race however, that has stuck with fans since Sunday.

Just before halfway into the race, Kanaan went to make an inside move on Penske's Scott McLaughlin, but ran out of asphalt.

Kaanan cut through the infield grass at near 230 mph.

"Apparently I damaged the grass," Kanaan said alongside track president Doug Boles. "To be able to feed my children I need a new business."

So Kanaan & Sons got to work on the approximately 250 ft stretch of grass that was mowed over during the race.

Kanaan says his last memory of IMS will be him leaving it all out there to make something happen.