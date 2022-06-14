Indianapolis officials open cooling centers, urge safety due to extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials in Indianapolis are asking for people to make sure they are doing what they can to stay cool, safe and check on neighbors during the extreme heat central Indiana is experiencing this week.

Cooling centers are available to people without a fee at about 20 Indianapolis library branches, IndyParks family centers and some indoor facilities, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The 11 IndyParks family centers will be open at various times on Monday-Saturday.

You can learn more about the options available from Indy Parks online.

The Glendale branch of the Indianapolis Public Library will be closed Tuesday because of issues with the air conditioning.

ALERT 🚨: The air conditioning is currently not working at our Glendale branch and for the safety of our staff and patrons, Glendale will be closed today. — Indianapolis Public Library (@indylibrary) June 14, 2022

The mayor is also asking people to check on older adults, keep pets cool, avoid outdoor work if possible and avoid using a personal vehicle if possible.

Jacob Spence, the director of Marion County Emergency Management, said the agency will continue to monitor the weather and work with other local agencies.

Anyone who needs additional assistance or information can contact Indiana 211, Spence said.

The officials are also asking people to consider raising the temperature of their homes by a few degrees to reduce the strain on the power grid. Hogsett said when he left his house Tuesday morning, he left the temperature at 75 or 76 degrees and left water for his pets.

Hogsett said he would likely go home during the day to check on his pets and some neighbors.

