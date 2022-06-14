Watch
Weather

Actions

Indianapolis officials open cooling centers, urge safety due to extreme heat

swim-ring-84625_1920.jpg
File/Pixabay
swim-ring-84625_1920.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 10:02:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials in Indianapolis are asking for people to make sure they are doing what they can to stay cool, safe and check on neighbors during the extreme heat central Indiana is experiencing this week.

Cooling centers are available to people without a fee at about 20 Indianapolis library branches, IndyParks family centers and some indoor facilities, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The 11 IndyParks family centers will be open at various times on Monday-Saturday.

You can learn more about the options available from Indy Parks online.

The Glendale branch of the Indianapolis Public Library will be closed Tuesday because of issues with the air conditioning.

RELATED | Take advantage of public spaces to cool off in Indianapolis | Heat safety: How to protect your kids from rising temperatures | Several Indiana counties under Air Quality Action Day status | Latest forecast

The mayor is also asking people to check on older adults, keep pets cool, avoid outdoor work if possible and avoid using a personal vehicle if possible.

Jacob Spence, the director of Marion County Emergency Management, said the agency will continue to monitor the weather and work with other local agencies.

Anyone who needs additional assistance or information can contact Indiana 211, Spence said.

The officials are also asking people to consider raising the temperature of their homes by a few degrees to reduce the strain on the power grid. Hogsett said when he left his house Tuesday morning, he left the temperature at 75 or 76 degrees and left water for his pets.

Hogsett said he would likely go home during the day to check on his pets and some neighbors.

You can watch the full press conference below.

TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018