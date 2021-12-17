Amber Grigley joined WRTV as a Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter in April 2021.

Amber is a native of the Metro-Atlanta area and is thrilled to call the Circle City home. She graduated Cum Laude from Savannah State University in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. Amber is currently working on a master's degree at the University of Missouri (MIZZOU) in Strategic Communications.

Before making her way to the Circle City, Amber was an Anchor/Reporter at WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama. She was chasing hurricanes and covering breaking stories at the leading news station in south Alabama. Amber also got to cover Mardi Gras in its birthplace of Mobile, Alabama as a field anchor. So, covering the Indy 500 will be yet another big event she can't wait to cover. Prior to WKRG, Amber worked as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist at WBMA ABC 33/40 News in Birmingham, Alabama, and at WFXG FOX 54 News in Augusta, Georgia. While WFXG, Amber launched the station's most successful segment, High 5 4 Kids.

Before stepping into news, Amber started her broadcast career in radio, interning for WVEE/V-103 in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Ryan Cameron Show with Elle Duncan. After exploring radio, she decided to delve into local news at 11 Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia as a news intern. Amber instantly fell in love and decided local news was where she needed to be. After 11 Alive News, she went to WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, where she covered many stories, including Savannah’s biggest event, St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Amber is very active in her community. She is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Investigative Reporters and Editors Association (IRE), and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

When Amber is not chasing stories, she loves checking out new restaurants, traveling, spending time with her family and friends. Amber is very friendly and is always looking to meet new people!

