Saturday event to honor the life of Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY — Five years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty, a Boone County Sheriff's Deputy continues to be remembered.

On Saturday, March 5, the Boone County Fairgrounds will be filled with police demonstrations, business and craft vendor booths, food trucks and more for the fourth annual Deputy Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day.

There will also be a cornhole tournament throughout the event, something Deputy Pickett's wife Jen says he loved to play.

"I feel like each year, it slowly evolves and grows bigger and changes and really embodies how Jake lived his life. [It's] not only his legacy but also becoming my legacy and how we help law enforcement officers," Jen said.

Jen founded the Jacob Pickett Response Organization to honor her husband. Jacob was shot in the line of duty on March 2, 2018, while pursuing a suspect with his K9 Brik. After several days on life support, Jake died on March 5.

This will be the third year that the Remembrance Day will include raising money to help a law enforcement family. This year, some proceeds will benefit Deputy Doug Sanford with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. Sanford has been battling COVID since December and is still in the hospital.

Photo Provided/JPRO Deputy Doug Sanford of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is this year's law enforcement family being helped by the Jacob Pickett Response Organization. Sanford has been battling COVID-19 since December 2021.





"We're just hoping everyone will come together and Respond Like Jake," Jen said. "Jake was known as the type of person who stopped no matter what he was doing to help someone ... he was there to help, and that's what he did and he didn't blink when he did it. Respond Like Jake truly means having that giving heart and coming forward with kindness, no matter how big or small the gesture is."

There will also be a silent auction with online bidding so anyone can participate. The event gives everyone a chance to show their support for law enforcement and to remember Jake and others who serve the community.

"That's just it — keeping Jake in mind and at the forefront but moving forward in a way that is giving kindness and sharing that with the world," Jen said. "Our officers need to know that we as a community support them."

