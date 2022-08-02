Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time Monday afternoon

MADISON COUNTY — The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.

While cameras and phones were not allowed in the courtroom, WRTV had a reporter there.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, appeared with two officers beside him in a green shirt and tan pants.

After discussing the charges, the Madison County judge issued that Boards would be held in the Hamilton County jail without bail and no bond.

Boards faces the charges of Murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

An earlier statement from the Madison County Prosecutor explained that the office would be seeking a life sentence of imprisonment without parole.

Boards explained to the judge that he could not afford an attorney and would need a public defender. He was assigned a public defender.

Throughout the court hearing, Boards spoke inaudibly and appeared agitated.

Following the hearing, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings spoke with reporters outside of the courtroom.

He explained that it is far too early to determine if Boards will face the death penalty, but it is still under consideration.

When asked why Boards is being held in Hamilton County, Cummings explained that he believes it simply makes sense.

“It just seems better that, since the death of a Madison County law enforcement officer, it just makes more sense for him not to be in the Madison County jail,” Cummings said. “To be in the community where officers weren’t touched by the death of this officer.”

Cummings explained that many details are still unknown at this point, but are slowly being uncovered.

At this time, the reason for the traffic stop that began the incident is unknown.

Boards began shooting at Shahnavaz with the officer still in his car. Boards fired shots through the cruiser’s windshield and continued shooting upon walking up on the window of the car.

36 shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to Cummings.

“It is unclear how many rounds struck officer, but it was so many we are not able to determine [that] at this point,” Cummings said.

Cummings expressed his disappointment that Boards was not on parole for the shooting of officers in Marion County more than 15 years ago.

“It’s very disappointing to me, a person with this kind of record, shoots at the police a number of times, has his sentence modified. I just don’t understand that,” Cummings said. “I don’t want to place blame on anyone. I just think there’s a number of problems in the Marion County court system.”

Cummings explained to reporters that is unclear how Boards obtained the guns he had and that federal detectives are working to understand that.

Boards is scheduled back in court at 10 a.m. on September 30 for a pre-trial hearing.