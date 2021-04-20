IMPD observed white supremacist websites on FedEx shooting suspect's computer in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer saw white supremacist websites on the computer of the FedEx shooting suspect when securing his shotgun in 2020, according to a police incident report released Monday.

The mother and sister of Brandon Scott Hole came to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's East District office on March 3, 2020, after he made comments about dying by suicide by cop, according to the report. The names of Hole's mother and sister are redacted from the report.

One of them told officers they drove him to a gun store the day before "to look at guns," according to the report. Because their names are redacted from the report, it’s not clear who took him to the store.

One of them told officers they weren't aware he had money to buy a gun, "however, he bought a .410 shotgun and no shells," according to the report. When he came home, he became angry when they asked him what he was going to do with it and made comments about dying by suicide.

Officers, a sergeant and a detective then went to Hole's home and placed him in handcuffs "without incident," according to the report.

"Brandon upon being placed in handcuffs became immediately anxious and stated, 'Please just turn the power strip off on my computer. I don't want anyone to see what's on it,'" the report read.

While clearing the upstairs of the house and securing the shotgun, an officer "observed what through his training and experience indicated" was white supremacist websites, according to the report.

Hole told the officers he was feeling sad and depressed and would benefit from counseling, according to the report. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

A sergeant with IMPD's Intelligence Unit was notified of the content observed on his computer, according to the report.

On Monday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Hole was also involuntarily committed for a brief period of time.

"I can’t get into too many specifics on that but I will tell you that the length of that stay was measured by hours – and not days or weeks, and no follow-up medication was prescribed to that individual," Mears said.

No one has said specifically how long Hole was at Eskenazi Hospital.

The shotgun, a .410 Mossberg, was taken to IMPD's Property Room. It is still in the room, pending destruction, according to a press release Monday from IMPD.

On March 10, 2020, Hole told investigators he didn't want the shotgun back, according to the release from IMPD. The case was presented to the prosecutor's office for review on March 11, 2020.

Brandon was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020 after IMPD seized his shotgun and observed the white supremacist websites.

"No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found," FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement Friday.

According to a document on the FBI's website, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism is defined as the following:

"This threat encompasses the potentially unlawful use or threat of force or violence in furtherance of ideological agendas derived from bias, often related to race or ethnicity, held by the actor against others or a given population group. Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists purport to use both political and religious justifications to support their racially- or ethnically-based ideological objectives and criminal activities."

IMPD, with assistance from local and federal agencies, including Indiana State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, continue to analyze evidence and information from Thursday's incident. A motive hasn't been released.

On Saturday, Hole's family released the following statement:

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community."