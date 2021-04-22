Funeral plans for Indianapolis FedEx shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for some of the victims of the April 15 mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility.
You can find each ceremony below. This page will be updated as more details become available.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at The Blended Church at 2215 Country Club Road. The service will be visitation-only. The visitation will be streamed live on Ellis Mortuary's website and Facebook page.
Click here to learn more about Karli.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Southport Heights Christian Church, located at 7154 McFarland Road, according to an online obituary. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will be private and masks are required.
Click here to learn more about Samaria.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Plainfield Christian Church. Funeral services will also be held at Plainfield Christian Church at 11 a.m. Friday.
Click here to learn more about Matthew.
Amarjit Sekhon, 48
Arrangements are still pending.
Click here to learn more about Amarjit.
Jasvinder Kaur, 50
Arrangements are still pending.
Click here to learn more about Jasvinder.
Amarjeet Johal, 66
Arrangements are still pending.
Click here to learn more about Amarjeet.
Jaswinder Singh, 68
Arrangements are still pending.
Click here to learn more about Jaswinder.
John Weisert, 74
Arrangements are still pending.
