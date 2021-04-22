Funeral plans for Indianapolis FedEx shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for some of the victims of the April 15 mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility.

You can find each ceremony below. This page will be updated as more details become available.

Karli Smith, 19

A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at The Blended Church at 2215 Country Club Road. The service will be visitation-only. The visitation will be streamed live on Ellis Mortuary's website and Facebook page.

Samaria Blackwell, 19

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Southport Heights Christian Church, located at 7154 McFarland Road, according to an online obituary. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will be private and masks are required.

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Photo Provided Matthew Alexander, 32. One of his best friends, Johsua Betustak, said this is “a picture of him with his favorite baseball team’s at the Indy 500 tailgating.”

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Plainfield Christian Church. Funeral services will also be held at Plainfield Christian Church at 11 a.m. Friday.

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Arrangements are still pending.

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Arrangements are still pending.

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Arrangements are still pending.

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Arrangements are still pending.

John Weisert, 74

Arrangements are still pending.

