Amarjeet Johal was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Johal is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Amarjeet Johal, 66, was a grandmother and was working late on Thursday night, her birthday, so she could attend a wedding celebration for her granddaughter on Friday.

WRTV is still working to learn more about the life of Amarjeet.