FedEx donates $1M to fund established for mass shooting victims & survivors

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has donated $1 million to kick off a fundraising campaign for the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at one of their Indianapolis facilities.

A gunman opened fire at the FedEx Ground Smartpost facility at 8951 Mirabel Road on Thursday, April 15, killing eight people and injuring five others.

FedEx announced Monday that they established a GoFundMe campaign called 'Indianapolis 4/15 Survivors Fund' through the National Compassion Fund to collect donations to support the survivors and the families of those who were killed in the tragedy. To kick off the fundraising campaign, FedEx also donated $1 million to the fund.

"Every dollar raised will go directly to those affected," the company said in a release issued Monday.

According to the information provided on the GoFundMe:

"FedEx does not own or control the fund or its distributions. It is managed by the National Compassion Fund, a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime. Click here for more information about the National Compassion Fund. One hundred percent (100%) of the funds raised will go to the families and those affected by the tragedy. Donations made to this fund are tax-deductible."

As of Monday morning, the company says four of the individuals who were injured in the shooting remain hospitalized. Their conditions are still unknown at this time.

The eight victims who lost their lives have been identified as:

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Karli Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

