Indy FOP helps first responders after FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief called the FedEx mass shooting something "no one should have to see."

It's a traumatic event that shocked many people mentally and emotionally.

Now, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is helping the responding officers cope with that trauma.

The Indy FOP spent time following up with everyone, from dispatchers to police officers. They, along with Chaplains from the Billie Grahm Response Team talked and listened to the first responders impacted by the tragedy.

"It's going to be natural to experience fear, anger, disillusionment, with what occurred. The natural question of how can such a bad thing happen to such good, innocent people? Events like this remind us that evil really does exist in our world," Rick Snyder, the Indy FOP President, told WRTV. "It's our law enforcement officers and others who try to keep the evil away from the innocent, but when the unthinkable happens, tragic times like these remind us of the need for one another."

Snyder says the group is working with IMPD leadership to make sure the officers and detectives affected by this tragedy have the resources and support theyneed, physically, mentally and spiritually.