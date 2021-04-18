Jaswinder Singh: 'He loved everyone. Always smiling when he sees you.'

Jaswinder Singh was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Singh is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaswinder Signh's family said he always had a smile on his face, loved his kids and went loved speaking to people when he went walking on the trails at local parks.

"I didn’t hear him say even one bad word from his mouth in (his) whole life. He loved everyone. Always smiling when he sees you, he had a big smile,” Harjap Singh Dillon, Jaswinder's sister’s father-in-law, told WRTV.

The 68-year-old leaves behind three sons, his wife and grandchildren.

Jaswinder started working at FedEx because he was bored and wanted to be a part of the community there, his family said.

His son, Gurinder, and another family member said he loved to walk. He walked so quickly it was like he was running, they said.

"He's the person, always, whenever we see him, I don't see him at any time sad," Singh Dillion said.

He said if anyone who wants to remember Jaswinder should stay happy and do something to make America stronger.

Balwinder Singh, a friend of Jaswinder, said he was a hard worker and friends with everyone.