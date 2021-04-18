John Weisert: An Air Force veteran and mechanical engineer

John Weisert was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Weisert is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — John Weisert, 74, was an Air Force veteran and mechanical engineer.

Close friends and family called him Steve.

Weisert started working for FedEx four years ago to make ends meet.

Photo Provided John Weisert

“He was a very decent, kind man, very dedicated to protecting and providing for the ones he loved,” Mike Weisert, his son, told The New York Times.

His family said he liked to play country, Western, and bluegrass music on the guitar, watch wrestling on TV and watch action and classic films.

