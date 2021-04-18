Karli Smith: 'She was the one who made everybody smile'

Karli Smith was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Smith is being remembered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Karli Smith, 19, is one of ten siblings. Her family describes her as being "bubbly, happy, and always smiling."

Karli's mother, Karen Smith, said Karli was always her happiest when she was around other people.

"She was the one who made everybody smile," Karen said. "She was just goofy and just the life of the party."

Karen said her daughter was extremely intuitive and never failed to learn from her mistakes.

"She learned from what she did and she took responsibility for the things that she did, if she did something wrong," Karen said. "She didn't blame anybody else."

Karli attended Crispus Attucks and George Washington High Schools. She graduated from Geroge Washington in 2020.

Indianapolis Public Schools released the following statement.

Indianapolis Public Schools is devastated to learn about the loss of Karli Smith by this latest round of gun violence. Karli was a longtime IPS student and graduate. She attended Daniel Webster School 46 through most of elementary and middle school, and Crispus Attucks and George Washington high schools. She graduated in 2020 from George Washington, where she was known as a hardworking and dedicated student. While at Crispus Attucks, she played on the softball team and was loved by her teammates and coaches. She also played basketball and volleyball during middle school at Daniel Webster. Administrators, teachers and classmates remember Karli for her sense of humor that often generated smiles and laughter. Karli was a bright light wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by all throughout IPS who knew and loved her.