Pushing for answers after the FedEx Ground facility mass shooting

GREENWOOD — The push for answers continued at a prayer vigil in Greenwood Thursday night for the victim of the Fedex Ground Facility Mass Shooting.
It has been a week since shock waves ripped throughout Central Indiana after eight Hoosiers were killed.
The vigil took place in Greenwood because it's where one of the victims, Jaswinder Singh, lived. His family held up a picture of him throughout the vigil.
Leaders in the community spoke to the crowd, offering words of comfort and support during this terrible tragic time. Sundeep Singh did however make it clear: the Sikh Community wants investigators to try and figure out the motive behind this mass shooting.
"We can keep offering the prayers but we need to get answers. The Sikh community demands answers. We will keep pushing authorities to keep investigating and keep us updated on all developments," Sundeep said.
As the vigil came to a close, dozens of people came up to the pictures of the victims. They placed candles in front of all of them.
"It would be injustice if we didn't honor the other four families as well," Inderpreet Kaur with the Sikh Coalition said.
Kaur said their faith calls on them to care about everyone in the community.
"Community is a really strong importance in our faith," Kaur said. "We call it sangat. Sangat literally means same thought, people working together to empower the community."
Keeping with that sense of community, the Sikh Coalition says they will continue supporting those impacted by this tragedy, advocating for them to get answers.
