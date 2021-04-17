Vigils held for victims, families of Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two prayer vigils are planned to take place on Saturday to honor the victims in Thursday's mass shooting in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight people at a FedEx facility.

Both vigils will pray and honor the victims that are Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

The gunman, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, shot and killed himself after opening fire at the facility.

Deandra Dycus, the founder of the "Purpose for my Pain" organization, organized the first prayer vigil that took place at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church around 1 p.m. on Indy's west side. It focused on the pain families of gun victims face every day.

Several people from different organizations around the city were present, including a representative for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, mental health providers and therapists, Purpose for my Pain and Mom's Demand Action. Bags of groceries were also given out to families.

You can watch the first prayer vigil below:

A second vigil is slated to take place at 7 p.m. in Krannert Park.

