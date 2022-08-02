Greenwood National Night Out: ‘Our way of giving back’

GREENWOOD — Families enjoyed burgers, music and a bounce house in a downtown Greenwood park Tuesday to celebrate a strong relationship between law enforcement and the community during the annual National Night Out.

The big community picnic was held at the Greenwood Amphitheater just two miles south of the Greenwood Park Mall food court, where two weeks ago a gunman killed three and wounded two others in a 15-second hail of rifle rounds.

The gunfire ended when an armed bystander took aim with a handgun and shot the shooter to death.

"We have a great officers," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said. "I’m extremely proud of them and I’m proud of the public for coming out and showing so much support tonight."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Kaleyah Dyson, 3, enjoying Greenwood's National Night Out on Aug, 2, 2022.

National Night Out launched more than 4 decades ago and is celebrated by millions in cities and towns across the country on the first Tuesday in August. Organizers say the goal is to build better relationships between police and the public.

Officials in Greenwood say this event is an important way to show gratitude to the community.

"They support us year-round. This is our way of giving back in a festival-like atmosphere," Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said.

"Our community is so fantastic year round. When we have an incident like we did at the mall, they really come out and support us."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Hundreds gathered at the Greenwood Amphitheater for the city's National Night Out celebration Aug. 2, 2022.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.