Two people struck by hit-and-run drivers in separate incidents in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were struck by drivers Friday morning on East Troy Avenue about a mile apart.

Around 1 a.m., a man was struck by a driver in the area of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe this is a hit-and-run crash based on preliminary information, Burris said.

About a mile away around 8:30 a.m., a woman was found after they were struck in the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue, Burris said. Again, detectives believe this is a hit-and-run crash based on preliminary information.

There were three other fatal traffic incidents Friday morning in central Indiana.

Anyone with information on any of the crashes is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).