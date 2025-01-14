Health officials urge caution as Central Indiana temperatures plunge

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's StormTeam is forecasting frigid temperatures that hit rock bottom Wednesday morning.

"Once we get to the single digit marks and certainly below freezing, there is a danger to folks who are exposed to the elements for a long period of time,” Indianapolis EMS Chief Dan O'Donnell said.

Health officials are urging people to take precautions if they must be outside this week.

“I usually recommend layering, trying to wear multiple layers as much as I can,” Dr. Zachary Lundy, from Franciscan Physician Network CityWay Family Medicine, said.

Officials with IEMS say it already has responded to more than 110 cold weather-related emergencies this winter. There were seven on Sunday, and seven more on Monday.

“It’s really a matter of minimizing your time outside as best as you can,” Chief O'Donnell said.

The National Weather Service has these tips to protect yourself:

First, stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle, including non-perishable food, water, a cellphone with a charger, blankets, and jumper cables.

The NWS also says to layer your clothing and make sure to wear a coat, a hat covering your ears, and gloves.

It adds learning how to shut off your water supply in case of potential pipe bursts, check on the elderly, and bring pets inside.

For more information on winter weather safety, view the links below:

