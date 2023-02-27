Richmond PD welcomes new K9, officer with donation from Vohne Liche Kennels

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department have welcomed a new K9 and K9 officer to their team.

In Summer 2022, K9 Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. She died five weeks later as a result of her injuries.

This week, more than five months after Burton's death, the department are welcoming new members to their team.

Officer Uphaus and K9 Skee completed their training course at Vohne Liche Kennels this week and will return to Richmond now for service.

The department, in a social media post, thanked Vohne Liche Kennels for their donation.