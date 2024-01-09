House committee approves road designations honoring fallen first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, an Indiana House committee voted 12-0 to pass four different road memorial resolutions to honor fallen first responders.

The road designations will pay tribute to IMPD officer Breann Leath, Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey and Farmland Volunteer Firefighter Kyle Oswood.

Durm, Bailey and Oswood were killed in the line of duty in 2023.

Leath died while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2020.

State Rep. Mitch Gore says the memorials are necessary to not only remember the sacrifice they made, but to give the families comfort knowing their loved one will never be forgotten.

"Tens of thousands of people will drive by these signs or drive on these memorial miles for decades to come and hopefully they remember what Hoosier first responders put on the line for them," Mitch Gore said.

"My greatest fear since Kyle died is that his memory and his sacrifice to his community will be forgotten," Darby Oswood, wife of Kyle Oswood said. "I've said that many many times in the last several months how can a person that was willing to give his life for others be forgotten."

The resolutions now head to the full house for a third reading on Thursday.